Taoiseach branded 'air head' by UK newspaper

The Taoiseach has been called an 'air head' by the UK edition of the Sun.

The newspaper's front page refers to comments made by Leo Varadkar yesterday about Irish airspace post-Brexit.

Tomorrow's front page: The Irish PM was branded "mad" last night for threatening to block British planes flying over his country. https://t.co/r3aFRhfiM2 pic.twitter.com/DQ6LJqbl5G — The Sun (@TheSun) July 19, 2018

The story says, the Irish Prime Minister was branded mad for threatening to block British planes flying over his country.

An editorial inside also calls the Taoiseach a bigmouth and a fool and brands him 'Liability Leo'.

Fine Gael Minister Regina Doherty has defended her party leader and accused the newspaper of being 'attention seeking'.

"He's absolutely probably one of the smartest people I know and his detailed comments that he said in Kerry was basically an analysis of a fact," said Ms Doherty.

"If The Sun wants to report the way they want to report.

"It's certainly not an editorial that I would concur with.

"I don't think it should be given any more creedence than what they're looking for.

"It's attention seeking."

Digital Desk