Taoiseach and Michéal Martin meet for talks in Kerry

Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin have met for talks in Killarney, Co. Kerry.

The leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fail discussed issues such as Brexit, the upcoming budget and the confidence and supply arrangement.

The Taoiseach said a review and renewal of the agreement is needed while Deputy Martin reiterated his view that a review will take place at the end of the year.

Both leaders committed to a further meeting in early September.

KEYWORDS: Leo Varadkar, Michéal Martin

 

