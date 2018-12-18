Taoiseach accuses Sinn Féin of letting 'balaclava slip' in row over Roscommon eviction stand-off

The Dáil gloves have come off between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin over the Strokestown eviction stand-off, after Mr Varadkar accused the rival party of letting their "balaclava slip" over the scandal.

In response to the Co Roscommon eviction, Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty told Mr Varadkar drastic reforms are needed to laws to ensure security officials involved in evictions are registered and identified.

Speaking under privilege during the latest leaders questions debate, Mr Doherty said "that any family would be subjected to the type of treatment visited on this family is appalling".

Mr Doherty said the eviction amounted to "thuggery" and that the time has passed for the Government or the banks behind the evictions to "simply shrug their shoulders and pass them [incidents] off" as "henchmen for banks" are dragging "elderly citizens out by the ears".

Demanding a new bill put forward by Sinn Féin justice spokesperson Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire to ensure security officials involved in evictions are "regulated, authorised" and identifiable, Mr Doherty said it is wrong people are turning up in "balaclavas" to take part in evictions.

"When it comes to Sinn Féin and the rule of law.... it doesn't take long for your balaclava to slip".



Feisty exchange between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar & Sinn Fein's @PearseDoherty in the Dáil over the Roscommon eviction. pic.twitter.com/14qguo0vWV — Darran Marshall (@DarranMarshall) December 18, 2018

While stressing the Strokestown case is more complicated than it may initially appear and that the eviction took place with the authorisation of the high court, Mr Varadkar initially agreed changes are needed, saying:

I agree with you that we need proper regulation in this area. I agree with you that nobody wants to see anyone evicted from their homes, particularly around Christmas.

However, amid ongoing calls from Mr Doherty for the Taoiseach to condemn how the Strokestown eviction took place, Mr Varadkar lashed out, saying Mr Doherty has not condemned people "who were armed with baseball bats, injured people, set cars alight and forced an animal to be shot dead", saying:

"I condemn violence and thuggish behaviour by anyone. But, in two contributions, [amid heckling] three now, you have not condemned... You've said nothing about the thugs who climbed into a cattle truck.

"When it comes to Sinn Féin and the rule of law and condemning violence, it doesn't take very long for your balaclava to slip."