Taoiseach: 8th Amendment means we 'export our problems and import our solutions'

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says the Eighth amendment has not worked in terms of preventing abortions.

Mr Varadkar says the availability of abortion pills, and women's right to travel means we "export our problems and import our solutions".

He claimed those who want to force victims of rape to give birth should vote No.

Mr Varadkar says his views on abortion have changed over time.

The Taoiseach said one element was the legal cases that arose from the 8th amendment, like the Miss Y case.

Mr Varadkar said: "An asylum seeker who had been raped, who had become pregnant in Ireland and, being an asylum seeker she wasn't in a position to leave the country, wanted to end her pregnancy.

"Attempts were made to prevent her from doing so, including court orders, even to the extent that some people were proposing that she be force fed."