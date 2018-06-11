Tánaiste: We need to use June EU summit to progress key Brexit issues

Progress on key issues needs to be made at the June EU summit on Brexit, according to the Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

Mr Coveney says not every question will be answered at the meeting of EU leaders.

It comes after suggestions the backstop agreement to avoid a hard border with Northern Ireland will not be complete until October, just months before the Brexit deadline.

Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister, Simon Coveney, says there needs to be at least some progress this month.

Mr Coveney said: "I don't think we should build the June summit up to something it isn't. We never said that everything had to be agreed, but we do need to make progress on key issues like customs arrangements, like regulatory alignment.

"There is still plenty of work to do, but we intend on using the European summit, as we have done in the past,

as a way of trying to make more steps in the right direction."