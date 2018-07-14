Tánaiste visits Derry in wake of violent incidents

The Tánaiste is visiting Derry today in the wake of violent incidents in the city over the past week.

Simon Coveney is meeting with political, community and youth leaders, working to end rioting and violence.

With the “Unity of Purpose” group in #Derry today discussing how community groups, political parties and the PSNI can work together positively. pic.twitter.com/dj9IQUUB2D — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) July 14, 2018

Meanwhile, police have released unconditionally, a 16-year-old boy arrested yesterday on suspicion of attempted murder.

The PSNI says a 17-year-old was arrested last night on suspicion of possessing and throwing a petrol bomb.

While today a 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a number of public order offences.