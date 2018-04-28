Tánaiste: Undecided voters will swing abortion referendum

Update 7.30pm: The Tánaiste is calling for people to vote yes in next month's 8th Amendment Referendum.

Simon Coveney said undecided voters will swing next month's 8th Amendment Referendum.

He said the law the government is proposing is far from abortion on demand - but he is concerned attempts will be made to 'frighten' undecided voters in the weeks ahead.

He added: "nine or ten women every single day are being exported for their problems".

Mr Coveney made the comments at the 'Cork Fine Gael for Yes' campaign launch in the city this afternoon.

He said: "We can allow the status quo to remain for another generation if we allow this referendum not to be carried.

"Knowing what we know now, after the process we have been through, and to allow that result, should motivate those of us who are committed to actually persuade people to vote yes."

Earlier: The Together For Yes campaign is holding its national canvassing day today.

Volunteers have been going door-to-door and setting up information stalls, to raise awareness about the upcoming referendum on the 8th Amendment.

Sarah Monaghan from the Together For Yes campaign says large numbers have been turning out.

She said: "We are now a month out, so that means there are only four more Saturdays.

"All across the country, we have people today doing information stalls, leafleting in the street, going door to door and most importantly have conversations with people who have questions and concerns about the upcoming referendum."

The Save the 8th campaign have brought their roadshow to Co Kerry today.

The campaign is aiming to reach every county in Ireland to promote keeping the 8th Amendment, ahead of the upcoming referendum.

Communications director with Save The 8th, John McGuirk, says they also have volunteers out across the country.

He said: "Today we have over 1,500 people out across the country, and our roadshow and campaign bus is in Co Kerry, where we are bringing the message to the people...that this abortion proposal is incredibly extreme.

"It's not just abortion in tragic cases, it's abortion for healthy babies and healthy mothers for any reason at all."