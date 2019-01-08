Tánaiste to hold talks with German Foreign Minister in Dublin

The Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is due to hold talks with his German counterpart in Dublin this morning.

The Tánaiste is expected to thank Minister Heiko Maas for Germany's solidarity with Ireland during the Brexit process.

The two men are set to discuss a number of issues, including the need for unity among the remaining EU 27 as the UK exits the union.

The Tánaiste and Minister Maas are both addressing a conference of Irish Ambassadors at Dublin Castle later.