Tánaiste to hold Brexit talks with senior British Ministers today

The Tánaiste flies to London today for talks with senior British Ministers on Brexit.

Simon Coveney will meet with Chancellor of the Exchequer Phillip Hammond, Northern Secretary Karen Bradley and Environment Secretary Michael Gove.

He will also hold a meeting with British Labour's Brexit spokesperson Keir Starmer.

The visit is entirely focused on Brexit and Minister Coveney will address the fact that nothing of substance on the issue was achieved at the June EU summit.

He will stress the absolute importance of avoiding a hard border with Northern Ireland and all that needs to be done to protect peace in the north.

The government wants the British to give legally enforceable power to the agreements reached already, something Theresa May has been reluctant to do

Digital Desk