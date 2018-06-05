Tánaiste starts work visit to Jordan today

The Tánaiste is starting a working visit to Jordan today.

Simon Coveney will meet the Foreign Minister, Mr. Ayman Safadi, to discuss the bilateral relationship and the opening of an Irish Embassy in Amman.

They will also talk about regional issues, including the Middle East peace process.

He will visit a refugee camp, to see first-hand the impact that the Syrian crisis is having, both on refugees and on Jordan as a host country.

