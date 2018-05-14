Tánaiste: 'Ireland's problems have now become the EU's problems'

Ireland's problems have become the EU's problems when it comes to Brexit, according to the Tánaiste.

Simon Coveney is meeting the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels this morning.

That meeting comes before he joins Junior European Affairs Minister Helen McEntee for the General Affairs Council meeting on Brexit negotiations ahead of the EU summit in June.

Simon Coveney says he expects progress to be made.

"I think people will expect to see the shape of that emerging by the end of June, particularly on dfficult issues like the Irish border issue, like protecting the Good Friday Agreement, like ensuring the Irish peace process remains protected," he said.

I can assure people that Michel Barnier is absolutely with us on this issue, and Ireland's problems have now become the EU's problems.

Digital Desk