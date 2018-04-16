Tánaiste felt 'sick to his stomach' after watching Syria chemical attack aftermath

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney says the EU will examine what it can do to bring a peaceful end to the conflict in Syria.

Speaking ahead of a meeting in Luxembourg, Mr Coveney says the Council of Ministers will also take stock of relations with Russia.

Over the weekend senior European figures backed the military action taken by the US, UK and France, who launched missile strikes in response to an alleged gas attack in the town of Douma.

The Tánaiste says he felt "sick to his stomach" watching the aftermath of the recent chemical weapons attack in Syria.

Mr Coveney will meet fellow European Foreign Affairs Ministers in Luxembourg later to discuss the ongoing conflict.

He said: " I think anybody else who was watching the imagery of the results of that chemical attack would feel sick to their stomach.

"I think the international community has to be strong on this issues, I would have much preferred that it was the UN that was taking robust action in terms of accountability, independent inspection and taking a legal prosecution after an investigation on the basis of international war crimes.

"But that clearly hasn't been possible."

Security Analyst Declan Power believes the Irish Government will adopt the EU's approach to the issue.

Mr Power said: "From an Irish point of view, the EU has given a response and the Irish Government are acquiescing with that, they are part of the EU and they've said what they've said and indeed I think other EU partners have spoken.

"Overall, the general consensus in the Western world is something of this nature, once it was limited in its concept an execution, was welcome."