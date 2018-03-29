Tánaiste expecting completed fire safety audit on council flats next month

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said that a full fire safety audit of all high-rise council flats should be completed next month.

Fresh concerns have been raised about standards following a fire at the Metro hotel and apartment building in Ballymun last week.

Around 200 people managed to escape uninjured, and those left homeless are being offered alternative accommodation.

Updating the Dáil this afternoon, Simon Coveney said: "There is an inspection taking place of all Local Authority multi-storey buildings to ensure that following the Grenfell disaster in the UK, the report that we're preparing on the back of that in terms of ensuring there's a full audit of Local Authority owned buildings in Ireland is taking place.

"We're expecting to get that report back next month."

