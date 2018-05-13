Tánaiste dismisses using technology on Irish border after Brexit

The Tánaiste has dismissed using technology on the Irish border after Brexit.

Simon Coveney says he expects Britain to stick to its commitments and repeated his calls for a shared customs area.

Speaking to the BBC, Minister Coveney says the UK government needs to remember what's been agreed in the negotiations.

"We're not talking about cameras and scanning systems and drones here," said Mr Coveney.

"It means we're talking about a political solution that allows for regulatory alignment in a way that prevents the need for border infrastructure.

"We expect that a clear commitment that was made by the British Government, in black and white, in December - and repeated again in March - we are simply asking that that commitment be followed through on.

- Digital Desk