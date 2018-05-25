Tánaiste calls on Russian Federation to cooperate in establishing accountability for downing of flight MH17

The Tánaiste has called on the Russian Federation to cooperate fully with efforts to establish accountability for the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17.

Simon Coveney.

The Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur flight was shot down over Ukraine in July 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew on board.

Investigators confirmed yesterday that the missile which hit the aircraft belonged to the Russian army.

Minister Coveney has underlined Ireland's continuing support for a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for those responsible to be held accountable.

- Digital Desk