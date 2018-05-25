Tánaiste calls on Russian Federation to cooperate in establishing accountability for downing of flight MH17

Back to Malaysia Airlines missing plane Ireland Home

The Tánaiste has called on the Russian Federation to cooperate fully with efforts to establish accountability for the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17.

Simon Coveney.

The Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur flight was shot down over Ukraine in July 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew on board.

Investigators confirmed yesterday that the missile which hit the aircraft belonged to the Russian army.

Minister Coveney has underlined Ireland's continuing support for a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for those responsible to be held accountable.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Simon Coveney, Tánaiste, MH17, Malaysian Airlines, Amsterdam, Kuala Lumpur, Russia

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland