Tánaiste: Brexit deal possible this month

It is possible for a Brexit deal to be done this month, according to the Tánaiste.

Simon Coveney was speaking after a meeting of the British-Irish intergovernmental conference.

Both sides said they were committed to avoiding a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland post-Brexit, and restoring the powersharing executive in the North.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said, despite the current impasse, a Brexit deal can be reached this month.

He said: "I think it is possible to get a deal in November but, of course, this requires a number of things.

"First of all, it requires the negotiating teams in Brussels to have a basis for a political agreement or sign-off at an EU Summit.

"I don't hink we're quite there yet."