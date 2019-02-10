Talks to find breakthrough in nurses dispute continue as further strikes planned

Talks will get underway again at the Labour Court this morning in an attempt to find a breakthrough in the nurses dispute.

The HSE, INMO and government officials held 10 hours of discussions on pay and working conditions yesterday, which finished up in the early hours of this morning.

The industrial action by 40,000 nurses and midwives looks set to go ahead on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Psychiatric nurses are also set to strike meaning up to 80,000 medical appointments could be cancelled.

PNA General Secretary Peter Hughes says they have decided to go ahead with their action.

Our national executives met on Friday and we decided that we would have a further three days of action the following week of the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

By Digital Desk staff

