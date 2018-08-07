Talks between Ryanair and Dublin pilots to get underway this week

Talks between Ryanair and the union representing Dublin-based pilots are expected to get underway this week.

On Friday, the airline agreed to allow a third party to intervene in the long-running dispute which has already seen four days of strike action.

A fifth day is still planned for this Friday.

Former head of the Workplace Relations Commission Kieran Mulvey will now try to bring both sides together.

Professor in Employment Law at Maynooth University Michael Doherty said: "Both sides will need to put behind all of the grievances that they've built up over the years and really get down to sorting this out."

Digital Desk