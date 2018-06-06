'Take every day as it comes' - More than 120,000 Leaving and Junior Cert students begin exams today

More than 120,000 students will start their Leaving and Junior Cert exams this morning.

English is the first paper for everyone, while those sitting the Applied Leaving have it combined with communications.

It is also the first time that a new course in Politics and Society will be tested in 41 pilot centres.

Education Minister Richard Bruton, sent out a tweet wishing all students good luck in their exams.

The very best of luck to all sitting the State Exams tomorrow #leavingcert2018 #juniorcert2018 pic.twitter.com/XxOEg3OTgm — Richard Bruton (@RichardbrutonTD) June 5, 2018

Deputy Director of SpunOut.ie, Jack Deacon, has some tips for students as exam season gets underway.

Mr Deacon said: "Stress is totally normal, it's a tough time for everyone, but remember that you can always take it in bite-size chunks.

"Take every day as it comes, do your bit of revision in the evenings, make sure to get enough sleep as well, it's important not to stay up all night cramming and also to get some exercise, get some fresh air."

ASTI President Ger Curtin urged students to 'keep things in perspective' during the exam weeks, saying: “While some level of anxiety is completely normal, it’s really important that you keep things in perspective. Exams are just one small aspect of life. They are not everything.

Eat well, get plenty of rest, take exercise, build in relaxation time, organise yourself so that you have everything you need each day and so that you are not rushing to get to an exam in time.

The exams will be run for more than two weeks, with the final Leaving Cert exams to take place on Friday, June 22.