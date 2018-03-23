Tactile system for visually impaired voters will be in place for upcoming referendum

A new tactile system for visually impaired voters will be in place for the upcoming referendum.

A new plastic device which a voter places over the ballot paper featuring raised lettering, large print and Braille will be available at every polling station around the country.

File image of referendum ballot box.

It will allow thousands of people to cast their vote independently for the first time ever.

Robbie Sinnott, founder of the Blind Legal Alliance says the system as it stands is not fair to blind people.

He said: "Under the current system I would claim that they don't have an actual vote because you have to get somebody else to vote for you and you have no way of knowing that they voted the way you intended.

"That wouldn't be acceptable for most other people so I don't see why it should be acceptable for blind people."

- Digital Desk