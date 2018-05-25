Syrian family wait 17 months in rural Direct Provision centre

A Syrian family has had a 17 month wait in a rural Direct Provision centre.

Mahmoud, his wife and three children were brought to Ireland under the Refugee Protection Programme.

The scheme aims to house Syrian refugees within three months of arriving in Ireland.

Although the 36-year-old is grateful to the Government he says the system has, at times, made him feel like a prisoner.

He said: "We need community, which is hard here because you are so far from cities. It is hard to meet friends.

"I know here is safe , it is better."

File image of an Direct Provision protest in Cork.

- Digital Desk