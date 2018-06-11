Swimmer taken from sea off Kinsale in critical condition

A man in his 60s is in critical condition in hospital this evening after suffering a suspected heart attack while swimming near Kinsale in Co Cork.

The man was among several people who were swimming in Sandycove at around 6pm in an area of water popular with open-water swimmers who swim around Sandycove Island.

Coast Guard helicopter attends scene in Sandycove, Kinsale this evening where a man was pulled from the water. Picture credit: Ken Buckley via Twitter:@Bucks07

The alarm was raised a short time later when the man was spotted floating face down in the water.

It is understood that his daughter was canoeing nearby and that his wife was on the shore.

The man was recovered to the shore quickly where CPR was begun.

Ambulance control contacted Valentia coast guard who in turn tasked members of the Old Head and the Seven Heads coast guard units to the scene.

Dr Michael Sheehan, a doctor in CUH's emergency department who lives in the area, and Dr Hugh Doran of East Cork Rapid Response, were among the medics who treated the man at the scene.

A request was made to airlift the casualty and Waterford-based Rescue 117 winched the man on board at 7.50pm, transferred him to the landing zone at Bishopstown GAA Club within five minutes, from where he was transferred to CUH.

CPR was performed throughout the flight but the man's condition is unknown this evening.

It is understood that the man and his family moved from Malta to Kinsale within the last few weeks and had taken out a long-term lease on a nearby property.

- Digital Desk