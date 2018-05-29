Swimmer rescued from Dublin swimming spot after hitting rock

People taking to the water during the warm spell are being advised to be extra careful after an incident at a popular swimming spot in Dublin yesterday.

A swimmer was pulled from the water at the Forty Foot in Sandycove after hitting a rock.

First aid was was given at the scene and the Dun Laoghaire Coast Guard, which was out training at the time, was called to provide assistance.

The conscious casualty was carried to an awaiting ambulance for further care.

