SVP make appeal to the public during the biggest annual fundraiser

Saint Vincent de Paul is appealing to the public to help it raise funds and awareness during its biggest fundraiser of the year.

Collections at churches around the country this weekend are dedicated to the charity, with thousands of volunteers taking part.

SVP says Christmas is a particularly difficult time of the year as it receives over one thousand calls a day.

Liam Casey, from the charity, urges people to dig deep today and help those in need,

He said: "It's make or break for us all this week and particularly this weekend. We're completely dependent on the support of the public.

"Only because of the support we get from members of the public, and that enables us to do what we do as volunteers in the organisation."

Digital Desk