Suspicious device found near parked car in Drogheda

A security cordon and traffic diversions are currently in place on Dublin Road, Drogheda following the discovery of a suspicious device near a parked car.

The alarm was raised at 2.40 pm this afternoon.

Gardaí have evacuated the area and put a cordon in place as a precaution.

The Army EOD have been requested to attend the scene.

More as we get it...

- Digital Desk

