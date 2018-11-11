Suspicious device found near parked car in Drogheda
11/11/2018 - 16:37:00Back to Gardai Ireland Home
A security cordon and traffic diversions are currently in place on Dublin Road, Drogheda following the discovery of a suspicious device near a parked car.
The alarm was raised at 2.40 pm this afternoon.
Gardaí have evacuated the area and put a cordon in place as a precaution.
The Army EOD have been requested to attend the scene.
More as we get it...
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here