Suspicious device found in Drogheda
24/05/2018 - 17:58:00
The Army Bomb squad have been called to the scene of a suspicious device in Drogheda.
The Duke Street area of the town was sealed off by Gardaí after the discovery this afternoon.
It was spotted shortly after 3pm today, and the Army Explosives Ordnance Disposal team have been asked to attend.
Diversions are in place.
Something going down on Fair Street in #Drogheda. Street closed pic.twitter.com/iP4qz07EVN— Colm Hanratty (@colmhanratty) May 24, 2018