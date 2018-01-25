Suspected ‘Crystal Meth Lab’ discovered in Dublin

Gardai have revealed tonight that they discovered a suspected ‘Crystal Meth Lab’ as part of ongoing operations targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

A spokesperson revealed that the find was made during a search operation by Gardaí attached to the Crumlin Drugs Unit at a premises in Walkinstown.

The scene was preserved and later examined by local scenes of crime officers and a scientist from Forensic Science Ireland who provided on site guidance and advice to Gardaí in securing evidence and identifying toxic materials located at the scene.

Picture: Gardai

Pending analysis, the estimated street value of the drugs seized is thought to be in excess of €450,000.

Other items seized include powdered substances, plastic containers, chemical compound, a gas mask, face masks, digital weighing scales, a portable stove, butane gas, plastic funnels and other paraphernalia.

A 50-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Sundrive Road Garda Station. He can be detained for up to seven days.

The investigation is ongoing an updates will follow.