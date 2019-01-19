Suspected car bomb explodes in Derry

A suspected car bomb has exploded in Derry. The vehicle was consumed by flames (Steven McAuley/PA)

A photograph was tweeted from a Police Service of Northern Ireland Twitter account showing what appears to be a vehicle ablaze.

PSNI officers sealed off the area following the explosion (Steven McAuley/PA)

The tweet from the PSNI’s Derry City and Strabane District account also warns members of the public that Bishop Street is currently closed and to stay away, adding “suspected car bomb”.

The incident appears to have taken place close to a courthouse.

Bishop Street Closed



STAY AWAY



Suspected Car Bomb pic.twitter.com/S3cFu3zy0i — PSNI DC&S District (@PSNIDCSDistrict) January 19, 2019

The PSNI said: "Police are in attendance at the scene of an incident in Derry city centre.

"We would ask for patience and co-operation of the public and the business community as we carry out our initial investigations.

"Any info to 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

- Press Association