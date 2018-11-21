Survey shows lack of childcare supports for workers

Employers face losing workers for up to five days a year due to inadequate childcare supports.

A new survey from IrishJobs.ie found nearly half of employees questioned had missed work frequently in the past year because they could not fit family demands into a regular 9 to 5 job.

Up to 37% had no back-up childcare arrangements for when their child is sick or their childminder cancels.

Childcare arrangements most frequently lie with: Grandparents or another family member (37%).

Montessori or creches (30%),

Childminders (21%),

After-school clubs (12%)

IrishJobs.ie General Manager Orla Moran said: “In Ireland, as in most of Western Europe, it is now entirely normal for both parents to work full-time. This places a huge strain on families and poses a weekly juggling act for working parents.

“Employers need to understand that if they are to retain good employees and keep absenteeism low, they will need to provide adequate supports for every step of life’s journey.

“While there is clear room for improvement, many employers are getting things right. A surprisingly high percentage of those surveyed are quite positive about their employer’s efforts to support working parents. 20% suggest their employers are excellent at facilitating the needs of working parents: 45% describe them as ‘good’ or ‘very good’.

“For others looking to provide meaningful support to working parents, this can be as simple as offering flexible and remote working options. This does not require a significant investment, but employers will reap the dividends of a happy and productive employee.

“Obviously, the provision of onsite childcare facilities or a childcare subsidy requires considerable investment and may not be an option for many smaller employers. For others, however, this may represent a compelling employer USP and a brilliant incentive to keep your best staff.”

- Digital Desk