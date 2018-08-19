Survey shows dip in public confidence in personal finances

Public confidence in personal finances has dipped for the first time in three years.

The annual Sunday Independent/Kantar Millward Brown survey shows the gap between financial optimism and pessimism has narrowed.

Young people, the wealthy and those in the greater Dublin area are more optimistic about their financial state and the country's economic prospects than the rest of the country.

The survey says nationwide consumer spending is likely to be down in 2019 as a result.