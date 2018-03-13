Survey reveals what Irish people think of drinking on St Patrick's Day

A survey has found that most Irish people think there is too much alcohol drank on St Patrick's Day.

The iReach Insights survey of 1,000 Irish adults shows that 58% think "far too much drink" is taken on our national day and almost 29% think that "a lot of alcohol" is consumed.

Only 8% think that a "reasonable amount of alcohol" is consumed and while 5% think "not that much" is drunk.

Leading on from this, they found that 79% of respondents believe St Patrick’s Day feeds into Irish stereotypes of drinking, while the survey found that 52% of people in Ireland will drink alcohol on this day.

St Patrick's Day will only find 12% of Irish people drinking a green beer.

Furthermore, over half (55%) think that the day itself is too commercialised, but despite this 76% of adults in Ireland still like St Patrick’s Day and 85% of the younger age group (16-34) liking our national celebration.

On the day, the majority (53%) of people will go to or watch the parade on TV, 44% will spend time at home with their family and friends, and 24% will go out for drinks.