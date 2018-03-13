Survey reveals how many times a year people visit their GP on average

People in Ireland visit their GP on average three times a year, spending around €171.

However, one in five people spend more than €250 visiting their doctor, according to a new survey for online consultants Video Doc.

When taking time off work, patients take on average taken six hours out of their day to go to the doctor, while four in 10 people agree the average waiting time is too long.

In an effort to reduce costs, more than half of Irish people Google their symptoms.