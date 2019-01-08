Survey reveals biggest worries for young people in Ireland

Affordable housing and jobs are the main concerns among young people across Ireland.

That is according to a new British Council survey of over 1,000 18- to 30-year-olds.

The cost of housing was a worry for nine in 10 people in the Republic of Ireland and eight out of 10 in Northern Ireland, while three quarters on the island also worry about a lack of jobs.

Faith in the political system here was also an issue with only 1% found to have complete trust in Dáil Éireann.

Up to 53% of those surveyed in the Republic felt "very optimistic" or "optimistic" about their own future, but it was just 20% in the North.

More than a third of those surveyed on both sides of the border said they would be unlikely to vote in a general election.