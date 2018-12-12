Survey on bullying and sexual harassment in Leinster House to be carried out next year

Back to #MeToo Ireland Home

A survey on the level of bullying and sexual harassment in Leinster House will be carried out next year.

Chair of the Irish Women's Parliamentary Caucus Catherine Martin

It will look at working conditions in the Oireachtas and is due to be conducted in the first few months of 2019.

The Oireachtas Women's Caucus has welcomed the news, saying that it's aim is to ensure everyone in Leinster House works in 'an environment of dignity and respect'.

Chair of the Irish Women's Parliamentary Caucus Catherine Martin said she would like the findings of the survey to be published adding that even a complaint is made, the complainant would not be named

- Digital Desk

KEYWORDS:

Catherine MurphyIrish Women's Parliamentary CaucusOireachtas#MeToo

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland