Survey finds West Cork has longest wait for cataract surgery

There is a five-year waiting list for cataract surgery in West Cork, according to the Association of Optometrists Ireland (AOI).

The body carried out a nationwide survey of its members and found the average wait is just over two years.

The shortest wait time is in Sligo and Leitrim at just over a year where the Sligo Cataract Scheme is in operation.

AOI estimates that rolling out the scheme nationwide could save up to 20,000 hospital appointments per year and reduce system costs.