Survey finds rise in amount of crime victims

The number of victims of crime is up, according to the latest Garda public attitudes survey.

The statistics show that the rate was at 7.9% from April to the end of June, compared to 5.7% for the same period last year.

The survey found that 85% of victims reported their crime to gardaí, but the number of people that felt they got the right amount of information from officers dropped 2% to 54%.

More than one in three respondents reported that they had no fear about crime in general, down from 41% for the same time in 2017.

The survey has also found that some 25% of people are not satisfied with the service of An Garda Síochána to their local community.

Some 77% of respondents said they were either very satisfied or satisfied with the service.

Deputy Commissioner, John Twomey, said: "It is very welcome that over 75% of people are satisfied with the Garda service provided to them locally and that there is a comparatively low level of concern about crime in their area.

"The continued high levels of trust in the organisation and individual members locally is testament to the work done by our people every day to protect and support communities.

"However, it is clear from the survey that we must continue to focus on reducing the number of victims of crime and providing crime victims with the right information and supports.”

- Digital Desk