Survey finds requests from Irish women for abortion pills online has tripled

Five Irish women request abortion pills online every day, according to a survey of 1000 women who contacted the site Women on Web between 2010 and 2012.

It found that just 3% experienced complications and had to seek medical help.

The study also found that requests for abortion pills online has tripled between 2010 and 2016.

Dr Abigail Aiken carried out the study and says many women seeking help online are desperate.

She spoke at a press conference in Dublin ahead of a briefing for senators and TDs.

Dr Aiken, assistant professor at the University of Texas, Austin, said: "While looking for online telemedicine, women in the study of 1,400 women that we interviewed about their abortions told us about trying some very upsetting things like jumping in front of traffic, having someone punching them in the stomach.

"And then they were able to not use those options because they found online telemedicine."

She told the conference there were no fatalities in the 1,000 women in Ireland involved in a study she led which showed an estimated five per day requested abortion pills online.

She said: "Had we not these online telemedicine services run by doctors, I'm not sure I'd be able to sit here and tell you that there had been no fatalities because the things that people have looked for trying to find these services are shocking."

A recent study she carried out of 40 women in Ireland found they considered falling downstairs, drinking alcohol and being punched in the stomach as methods of abortion before finding the online pills.

She said of the 1,000 in the previous study 95% end their pregnancy without complications, 5% need a minor surgical procedure to do so and 3% needed medical treatment for a complication.

A total of 63% of those requesting the pills already have children.

She said the women reported being unable to contact a doctor or lying to them for fear of criminalisation, adding: "We have to remember that its not the medication abortion pills that are the problem, it's the impact of the law on women."

Dr Rebecca Gomperts, medical director of Women on Web, the largest doctor-led telemedicine provider of the medication, said the pills were safer than taking penicillin.

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger said: "If we legalise up to 12 weeks that would cater for 92% of all abortions that take place among Irish women... and could be done safely with the pills."

She said: "The state in this country is delighted that Women on Web exists. Let's be absolutely clear, it's an escape valve.

"Because if Women on Web did not exist, and other reputable providers, there would be deaths, there would be injuries of poor women who can't travel."

John McGuirk, of the Save the 8th campaign, accused the Yes campaign of "scaremongering" over women being unable to go to their doctor if complications arise from the pills.

He claimed the Yes campaign has repeatedly said "how dangerous these abortion pills are".

The referendum is due to be held on May 25.