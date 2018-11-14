Survey finds people in mortgage arrears are too ashamed to admit they're in difficulty

People in mortgage arrears face huge challenges and obstacles as they interact with banks, vulture funds and the legal system.

That is one of the findings of a new survey which looks at people's personal experience of being in mortgage distress or at risk of losing their home.

CAN, the Community Action Network, says that many people are still too embarrassed to admit they are in difficulty.

Spokesperson, Cecilia Forrestal, says these people are the hardest to reach: "Talking about people who are connected into their communities, their children are going to school, but the most staggering thing we've discovered is they are most hard to reach group of people because they are silenced by a sense of shame, a sense of stigma and a sense of failure and of powerlessness about the situations that they find themselves in."