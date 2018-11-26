Survey finds less than a third of patients admitted within HSE target time

A survey has found that 81% of patients believe they are always treated with respect and dignity in emergency departments around the country.

However, only 31% of people said they were admitted to a ward within the HSE's target time of six hours, according to HIQA's National Patient Experience Survey which had more than 13,000 participants.

Health Minister Simon Harris says while the majority of the results are good, there is always room for improvement.

He said: "I am delighted to see that there have been improvements in the discharge and transfer process and in care on the ward from last year’s survey, which shows that the health service is responding to the results of last year’s survey.

"There is still room for improvement but we are determined to drive reform through Sláintecare and it is vital patients remain at the heart of that change."

Liam Woods, HSE National Director of Acute Services, said 84% of patients had either a very good or good experience in hospital.

He said: “Putting the voice of patients at the centre of our healthcare system helps us to focus on delivering the care and services our patients expect and deserve.

"This is very encouraging for us all, including our staff, who have worked extremely hard over the last year to implement quality improvement plans in response to last year’s survey findings. Their enthusiasm, encouragement and commitment is very much appreciated and as evidenced in this year’s results, is already making a positive improvement to patient experience in our hospitals.”

- Digital Desk