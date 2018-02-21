Survey estimates how much parents spend on their kids up to the age of 25

Irish parents spend around a quarter of a million euro on their children before they are 25.

One of the biggest expenses is Communion, which can cost between €700 and €1,000.

The survey for Irish Country Living magazine recommends avoiding buying silly extras - like wet wipe warmers - when preparing for birth.

It suggests asking other parents for help and looking for special offers in shops.
