Survey: Almost half of Irish people don't believe mental health can be talked about openly

Almost half of Irish people do not think mental health is something that can be discussed openly, according to new research from iReach.

The research, which has been published to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day, also shows 83% think there is still a stigma around the issue.

The survey found just 29% think there is enough help or support for people who are suffering, while 62% think that more people suffer from mental health issues today than in the past.

Two thirds also want employers to treat days off for mental health issues as seriously as a sick day.