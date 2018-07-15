Surge in privacy complaints to office of Data Protection Commissioner

There has been a surge in complaints and reports to the Data Protection Commissioner.

Since new GDPR rules were introduced in May, the office has received over 200 privacy complaints.

It has also received over 900 data breach notifications.

Antoin O'Lachtnain of Digital Rights Ireland believes people are being more cautious.

"People are becoming aware of how much information they're giving to Facebook, how much information they're putting on Facebook and they're aware that smartphones are pretty smart, that they're recording a lot of things," he said.

They're beginning to ask now in the light of these scandals, and also in the publicity about GDPR, whether they're sharing too much data and how that data is being shared and are they happy about it?

