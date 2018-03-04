Supreme Court to sit in Limerick for first time

By David Raleigh

The Supreme Court will sit in Limerick tomorrow for the first time ever.

The Court will sit in the new multi-million euro Criminal Courts of Justice building on Mulgrave Street, which is to receive its officially opening by Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan.

This is only the second time in the history of the State that the Supreme Court has sat outside Dublin's Four Courts.

The sittings over three days, are part of a programme which will see the Supreme Court Justices involved in outreach to various court user groups and law students in the area.

Several other planned seminars and talks will take place - as well as the court sitting over the three days in the city.

The Chief Justice of Ireland Frank Clarke will address the court from 10.30am, prior to the official opening at 5pm.

The modern new courthouse, which opened last month, was built as part of a €140m public-private partnership and includes six courtrooms, victim support, consultation rooms, offices, and a custody suite.

It now hosts all of Limerick’s District and Circuit criminal cases, as well as Central Criminal Court regional rape and murder trials. Civil and family law proceedings will continue to be heard at the former County Circuit Courthouse at Merchants Quay.

Remand prisoners are being driven less than 200 yards from Limerick Prison to the new courts building.

The Prison Service turned down an offer by the Courts Services of Ireland to construct a tunnel or walkway connecting the jail and the courts.

A spokesman for the courts services said: “The new Limerick Criminal Courts of Justice are built beside, but separate from, Limerick Prison. Conventions dictate that they should be separate in terms of curtilage and management - but that there can be a means of secure access between them.

“When designing the new Courts, the Courts Service suggested and offered to the Prison Service, such secure and direct access to the new complex. The Prison Service declined this offer at planning and building stages - for logistical reasons related to security and health and safety.

“If the Prison Service wish for such access in the future we will gladly allow for same via minor alterations to the complex perimeter.”

The prison service stated that its “preferred method of transporting prisoners to the new court facility is via cellular vehicles”.

“This is the safest and most staff resource efficient method with which to produce prisoners for court appearances.”

“Talk of a tunnel had been mooted at an early stage of the planned development but this was never progressed.”

It added it had “no plans change this system for bringing prisoners to court”.

A prison source said: “Every prisoner transported to court must be accompanied by three prison staff. So, for example, if you had to transport 10 prisoners to court, you couldn't transfer them individually via a tunnel because you'd take 30 prison officers out of the prison system.”

“That would have a huge effect on a jail the size of Limerick Prison.”

“If you can get 10 prisoners into a cellular prison vehicle, you only need three prison officers to transport them, in one go. It's quicker to load up the van and bring the whole gang. It's far more efficient,” they added.