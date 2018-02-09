Supreme Court rules asylum seekers should be allowed to work

By Ann O'Loughlin

The Supreme Court has formally declared that the absolute ban preventing asylum seekers working here is unconstitutional.

The five-judge court unanimously ruled in May last year, in a judgment delivered by Mr Justice Donal O’Donnell, the absolute ban was unconstitutional "in principle", but it deferred making a formal declaration for six months to allow the legislature address the situation.

When the case returned before the court in November, the State looked for more time to put measures in place, but the court said it intended to make the declaration on February 9th, regardless of what progress the State had made.

The court was told in November the Government was in the process of opting into the EC Reception Directive, which requires member states to afford the right to work in certain circumstances.

The Chief Justice, Mr Justice Frank Clarke, said in November the court had "exceptionally" not taken the normal course of immediately declaring the provisions to be unconstitutional and recognised there were choices to be made as to how the difficulty identified was to be addressed.

The court said the balance of justice would be met by affording the State a relatively brief period to take whatever measures the State considered necessary but the court intended to make a formal declaration on February 9th.

Today, the Chief Justice said the court was formally declaring that the ban, as set out in Section 16.3.b of the International Protection Act, is inconsistent with the Constitution and no longer forms part of the law.

The ban was challenged by a member of the Rohingya minority from Myanmar who spent eight years in direct provision before getting refugee status. He had argued, while in direct provision on a €19 weekly allowance, he suffered depression and loss of autonomy and being allowed to work was vital to his development, personal dignity and “sense of self-worth”.

He had attended all previous court hearings but was not in court today. His solicitor Albert Llussa said he is unwell.

The Government's proposals to address the situation were announced last month by the Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, but have met with criticism from migrants rights groups as being too restrictive.

The proposals require a job being taken up must generally pay more than €30,000 per year and that it cannot otherwise be filled by an EU citizen or a person with full migration permission in Ireland.

Asylum seekers would also be prohibited from working in 70 employment sectors, including catering and childcare.