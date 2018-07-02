Supreme Court appeal over dispute relating to Tom Nevin estate adjourned

By Ann O'Loughlin

The hearing of a Supreme Court appeal over a dispute relating to the estate of publican Tom Nevin, whose late wife Catherine Nevin was convicted of his murder, has been adjourned.

The court was due to hear an appeal over whether her conviction could be used in a case by Mr Nevin's relatives preventing her from inheriting any part of his estate.

The High Court in 2013 found it could be and last year the Court of Appeal agreed with that decision.

Tom and Catherine Nevin

Mrs Nevin died in a hospice last February having been given compassionate temporary release from her life sentence.

Several months before her death, she lodged an application for leave to appeal the Court of Appeal decision on grounds it raised a point of law of exceptional public importance.

The Supreme Court last July agreed to hear a further appeal and listed it for hearing on Monday before a five-judge court.

However, when the court convened with just Chief Justice Frank Clarke sitting, he said the case would have to be adjourned after a "difficulty had arisen". He did not say what the difficulty was but apologised to the parties on both sides and said a new date would be found and they would be informed of it.

Tom Nevin's mother, Nora, brought the original proceedings in November 1997 seeking that his widow be disinherited.

Mr Nevin died intestate and they had no children which generally means the entire estate goes to the widow.

Mr Nevin was murdered in 1996 at the pub the couple jointly owned, "Jack Whites Inn" in Brittas, Co Wicklow. Mrs Nevin re-opened the pub for a short time before it was sold in 1997 for IR£620,000. She always denied any involvement in his death.

Nora Nevin died in 1999 intestate and Tom's brother, Patrick Nevin, and his sister Margaret Lavelle, took over the case.

They have opposed her appeal and say it does not involve a point of exceptional public importance as claimed.

The appeal is being continued for the beneficiary/beneficiaries of Catherine Nevin's estate.