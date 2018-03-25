Support for Fine Gael up in latest opinion poll

The latest political opinion poll brings good news for Fine Gael.

The Red C Sunday Business Post poll shows the Government party ahead on 33 percent with Fianna Fáil nine points behind on 24.

Sinn Féin is up two points, to 16 percent.

Renua and Solidarity PBP are both up one to two percent.

The Independent Alliance drop to just one percent with Independents overall on 11.

Labour is unchanged on six percent.

The Green Party and Social Democrats are unchanged on two percent.

Digital Desk