Support for Fine Gael at highest level since general election

A new opinion poll shows support for Fine Gael at its highest level since the last general election.

The Sunday Business Post/Red C poll puts the party up five points to 32%, which is good news for the Taoiseach.

Leo Varadkar

Main points:

The telephone survey of 1,004 people was carried out over 7 days between January 18 and 27;

Fianna Fáil are static on 26%;

Sinn Fein is down 1 to 15%;

Independents are down one to 9%;

Independent Alliance is down one to 3%;

Labour unchanged on 6%;

Green Party unchanged on 4%;

Solidarity - People Before Profit - unchanged at 3%;

The Social Democrats down 1% to 2 points;

Renua down one percent to 0%.

-Digital Desk