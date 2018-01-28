Support for Fine Gael at highest level since general election

A new opinion poll shows support for Fine Gael at its highest level since the last general election.

The Sunday Business Post/Red C poll puts the party up five points to 32%, which is good news for the Taoiseach.

Leo Varadkar

Main points:

  • The telephone survey of 1,004 people was carried out over 7 days between January 18 and 27;
  • Fianna Fáil are static on 26%;
  • Sinn Fein is down 1 to 15%;
  • Independents are down one to 9%;
  • Independent Alliance is down one to 3%;
  • Labour unchanged on 6%;
  • Green Party unchanged on 4%;
  • Solidarity - People Before Profit - unchanged at 3%;
  • The Social Democrats down 1% to 2 points;
  • Renua down one percent to 0%.

-Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Leo Varadkar, Fine Gael

 

