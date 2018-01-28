Support for Fine Gael at highest level since general election
28/01/2018 - 07:28:00Back to Ireland Home
A new opinion poll shows support for Fine Gael at its highest level since the last general election.
The Sunday Business Post/Red C poll puts the party up five points to 32%, which is good news for the Taoiseach.
Main points:
- The telephone survey of 1,004 people was carried out over 7 days between January 18 and 27;
- Fianna Fáil are static on 26%;
- Sinn Fein is down 1 to 15%;
- Independents are down one to 9%;
- Independent Alliance is down one to 3%;
- Labour unchanged on 6%;
- Green Party unchanged on 4%;
- Solidarity - People Before Profit - unchanged at 3%;
- The Social Democrats down 1% to 2 points;
- Renua down one percent to 0%.
-Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here