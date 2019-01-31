SuperValu recalls Fruit and Fibre over 'possible presence of insects'

SuperValu is recalling its own brand of Fruit and Fibre cereal due to the possible presence of insects.

The affected batch of the cereal in a light purple-coloured box can be identified with the best before date of 31/08/2019.

SuperValu is appealing to customers to return the Fruit and Fibre Cereal 750g pack to any of its stores.

Pic: Food Safety Authority of Ierland.

The product came from France.

In a statement, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said: "As a precautionary measure, SuperValu is recalling the above batch of its Fruit and Fibre cereal, due to the possible presence of insects in a small number of packs.

"SuperValu is instructing its customers to return the affected products to its stores."