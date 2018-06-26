'Suicidal' for Ireland to consider election in next 10 months, says MEP

An Irish MEP is warning it would be 'suicidal' for Ireland to even discuss an election in the next 10 months.

Fine Gael's Brian Hayes (below) thinks we have far too much at stake in Brexit negotiations to risk destabilising the Government.

He also claims that Fianna Fáil will not pull out of the confidence and supply agreement before a third Budget.

Speculation about the date of the next election has been building since Fine Gael's potential campaign slogans were leaked recently.

But Brian Hayes says nothing should happen before Brexit.

"Throughout the next 10 months or so it would suicidal for the country to be either discussing an election, having a shadow election or going into an election in a circumstance where these negotiations are taking place," said the Dublin MEP.

"There is a huge amount at store and at stake.

"So I just think we need to take our foot off the pedal on the rhetoric about elections right now and get down and finish this negotiation."

