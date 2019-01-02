Sugar tax brings in €16.5m since May
02/01/2019 - 07:16:51Back to Sugar Ireland Home
The sugar tax has raised €16.5m in Government revenue since it was introduced.
The measure on sugary drinks came in May to try and tackle the level of obesity in Ireland.
Ireland currently ranks 88th in the world for sugar consumption - with each of us taking in an average of 16 teaspoons a day.
The Irish Independent reports the tax brought in more revenue during the summer months when sales of those drinks increased.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here